06 October 2018

31/07/2019 - 20:15 BST

If Leroy Sane Wanted To, He’d Be Here By Now – Bayern Munich Star

 




Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has stressed out that if Manchester City winger Leroy Sane really wanted to join the Bavarians he would have already done so.

Sane has been Bayern Munich’s top target and the German champions have been vocal about their interest in acquiring the former Schalke winger, taking him back to his homeland.  


 



They are yet to table a bid with Manchester City as they want to convince Sane first about the move to Bayern Munich before holding talks with the Premier League champions.

The winger is yet to give his nod of approval to the move and it has led to frustration amidst the Bayern Munich camp.
 


Kimmich indicated that he is tired of the mixed signals coming out of Sane’s camp and stressed if the player really wanted to join Bayern Munich, the deal would have been completed by now.



The defender told Sky Deutschland: “I do not know what the signals are.

“I think the club would like to have him. If Leroy wanted to, he would probably be here already.
 


“That is why I do not know how things stand.”

Manchester City want to hold on to Sane and are hoping to convince him to put pen to paper to a fresh contract at the Etihad Stadium.
 