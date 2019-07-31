I’m Living Dream But It’s Not Changed Me – Liverpool Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds and insists that his time with the Champions League winners has not changed him.



The Merseyside giants have confirmed that Hoever, 17, has penned a long-term deal with the club, which is also his first professional contract of his career.













The Dutchman was recruited by the Merseyside-based club from the reputed Ajax academy last summer and was integrated into the youth set-up.



Hoever caught the eyes of Liverpool fans when he made his debut for the team coming on as an early substitute in the Reds' FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers following an injury to Dejan Lovren.





The 17-year-old did not make any further appearances for the club, but was in and around the first team group as Liverpool won the Champions League.







Although he is training with the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, Hoever says that he is still the same schoolboy when he is with his friends back home.



"They are just really proud of me", Hoever told LFC TV.





"They are in school, but they know I am living the dream and I am really thankful for it.



"I am not like a guy who is talking; if I am with my friends, because I was in school with them, I just try to be the old-school boy!



"It is special to train with all of those big players, but when with them [my friends] I am just the old Ki."



Having signed a new long-term contract with the Reds, it is time for Hoever to focus on what is to come, with Liverpool taking on Manchester City in the Community Shield this weekend.



The youngster is not sure if he will be in the squad, but is hoping that Jurgen Klopp turns to him and gives him minutes on the pitch.



"I don’t know if I will be in the squad, I don’t know how many subs there can be", Hoever admitted.



"Today we play Lyon, so I just focus on that and afterwards we will see if I am in the squad against City.



"If that happens then, of course, I will hope to get some minutes and see what I can do against the Premier League winners."



The Dutchman made his senior team debut for Liverpool in his first season with the club and now he will aim to get more game time under his belt when the new campaign commences next week.

