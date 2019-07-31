Injury Worries About Tottenham Hotspur Star Dismissed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fears of an injury to Tottenham Hotspur summer signing Tanguy Ndombele have been eased after it emerged he has not missed out on tonight's pre-season friendly against Bayern Munich due to a knock.



Eyebrows were raised amongst the Tottenham fans when Ndombele was not included in the matchday squad for the Audi Cup clash.













Ndombele has already impressed his new team-mates over pre-season and with his name missing there were instantly injury fears.



But according to football.london, Ndombele has been left out of the squad by Mauricio Pochettino for another reason, and his absence is not due to injury.



Instead, Pochettino is simply managing his integration into the side, with the Argentine in no mood to rush Ndombele.







The club record signing was involved for 45 minutes of Tottenham's 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Audi Cup on Tuesday.



He is being slowly eased into life as a Spurs player, meaning there are no injury issues for fans to fret about.



All eyes will be on whether Ndombele is involved this coming weekend when Tottenham play host to Italian giants Inter.

