06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/07/2019 - 22:10 BST

Jack Harrison Can Get Into Double Figures – Former Leeds Star Expects Big Season From Winger

 




Leeds United great Tony Dorigo has backed Jack Harrison to have a "really good season", insisting that the Manchester City loanee can certainly aim for ten goals this term.

The wide-man joined the Peacocks on his second successive season-long loan stint earlier this summer, with Championship club having the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.  


 



And the 53-year-old, who saw Harrison at Elland Road last term, insists that the 22-year-old has got what it takes to make the season a good one this time around.

“One player in particular I think will have a really good season is Jack Harrison”, Dorigo told the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


“I thought he looked really sharp in both games that I saw and he’s certainly one of those that can aim for about 10 goals this season; that’d be a big improvement."



Dorigo also took time to point out a number of other players who he thinks have the potential to make the difference for Marcelo Bielsa's men in the upcoming campaign.

"[Helder] Costa is a really good player, proven at this level; maybe he could make a difference.
 


“You look at Jack Clarke, another year on for him, I think [Jamie] Shackleton will play a bigger part this season."

Left-back Barry Douglas, who missed a number of games last season with injury, has also been backed by the former defender to have a good season. 

"Barry Douglas had a lot of injuries last season but he’s coming back and hopefully he stays fit."

Leeds start the new season with a challenging trip to Ashton gate to face Bristol City. 
 