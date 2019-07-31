Juventus Ready To Match Inter’s Wage Offer For Romelu Lukaku

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have indicated that they are prepared to match Inter's contract offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.



Lukaku has been Antonio Conte’s number one target all summer, but Inter have struggled to match Manchester United’s €83m valuation of the striker.













Manchester United have rejected a €60m all-cash bid from Inter earlier this month and the Nerazzurri are reportedly unwilling to stump up more money for the hitman.



Juventus have taken the lead in the pursuit of Lukaku by dangling the prospect of sending Paulo Dybala to Manchester United as part of the deal.





And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the Italian champions are also prepared to match the contract Inter offer to Lukaku as part of the negotiations.







Juventus are ready to offer a five-year contract worth €7.5m per season to Lukaku, the same numbers Inter are prepared to provide him if he joins them.



Lukaku wants to move to Italy and is ready to join Juventus despite Inter being his preferred choice earlier in the summer.





Juventus are said to have an agreement in principle with Manchester United for the swap deal involving Lukaku and Dybala.



Dybala’s agents are currently in talks with Manchester United and if he agrees to join the Old Trafford outfit, the move is expected to go through.

