X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/07/2019 - 22:01 BST

Leeds United Bid Talk For 24-Year-Old Wide of Mark As Whites Watch FFP Rules

 




Leeds United have not made a big money bid to land hitman Andrea Petagna this summer, despite claims in Italy of a €15m offer from the Yorkshire giants.

Petagna, 24, impressed in a SPAL shirt on loan from Atalanta and as a result has been linked with a number of clubs, including Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City outfit.  


 



Leeds are also claimed to be keen on the 24-year-old, but according to LeedsLive, reports of a €15m bid from the Whites are wide of the mark.

The Championship side are being careful not to breach EFL financial fair play rules and have already committed to paying a big fee for winger Helder Costa.
 


Unless Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has a big change of heart, or the Whites make further player sales, an offer for Petagna may be off the agenda.



Moreover, the club's director of football Victor Orta also confirmed on tour in Australia that the club's summer transfer business is 90 per cent complete.

Leeds could yet face bids for Kemar Roofe and Kalvin Phillips this summer, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell is set to join Burnley.
 


Petagna joined SPAL on a permanent deal from Atalanta after his impressive loan stint.   
 