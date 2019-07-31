Leeds United Secure Sell-On Clause In Deal To Sell Bailey Peacock-Farrell To Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have agreed a deal to let Bailey Peacock-Farrell make the move to Premier League side Burnley and the agreement contains a sell-on clause.



Burnley made a move for the Northern Ireland international after accepting an offer from Aston Villa for goalkeeper Tom Heaton.













Clarets boss Sean Dyche rates Peacock-Farrell highly and wants the 22-year-old to battle for the starting spot between the sticks at Turf Moor.



Leeds will bank £3.5m for the goalkeeper, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, and the agreement will also contain a sell-on clause.



Peacock-Farrell was into the final year of his contract at Elland Road and lost his starting spot earlier this year when the Whites signed Kiko Casilla.







He made clear his desire to play in the upcoming campaign, but despite speculation Casilla could move on, the Spaniard has stayed put.



It is claimed Burnley were not the only Premier League side to take a look at Peacock-Farrell.



Leeds are now expected to kick off the hunt for a new goalkeeper and have little time to get the job done after the Championship fell into line with the Premier League in shutting its transfer window early, on 8th August.

