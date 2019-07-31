XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2019 - 18:29 BST

Leeds United Secure Sell-On Clause In Deal To Sell Bailey Peacock-Farrell To Burnley

 




Leeds United have agreed a deal to let Bailey Peacock-Farrell make the move to Premier League side Burnley and the agreement contains a sell-on clause. 

Burnley made a move for the Northern Ireland international after accepting an offer from Aston Villa for goalkeeper Tom Heaton.


 



Clarets boss Sean Dyche rates Peacock-Farrell highly and wants the 22-year-old to battle for the starting spot between the sticks at Turf Moor.

Leeds will bank £3.5m for the goalkeeper, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, and the agreement will also contain a sell-on clause.

 


Peacock-Farrell was into the final year of his contract at Elland Road and lost his starting spot earlier this year when the Whites signed Kiko Casilla.


 


He made clear his desire to play in the upcoming campaign, but despite speculation Casilla could move on, the Spaniard has stayed put.

It is claimed Burnley were not the only Premier League side to take a look at Peacock-Farrell.

 


Leeds are now expected to kick off the hunt for a new goalkeeper and have little time to get the job done after the Championship fell into line with the Premier League in shutting its transfer window early, on 8th August.
 