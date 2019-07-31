Leeds United Star Had Acceptable Offer To Stay At Elland Road Hope

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley target Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been hoping for an offer to stay at Leeds United this summer, having entered the final year of his contract at Elland Road.



Peacock-Farrell was the number 1 at Leeds until the January transfer window this year when the Whites drafted in Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.













The Northern Ireland international has popped up on Burnley's radar as the Clarets prepare to sell goalkeeper Tom Heaton to Aston Villa.



Peacock-Farrell has been hoping for an acceptable offer to stay at Leeds, according to BBC Radio Leeds, having now entered the final year of his deal.



He has been keen to play regularly and a move away from Leeds in the event Casilla stays as number 1 has been floated.







Now Peacock-Farrell could soon find himself on the books at a Premier League club in the shape of Burnley.



How much Leeds would be looking for to let the 22-year-old Northern Ireland international move on this summer remains to be seen.



Leeds have little time to replace Peacock-Farrell if he does go though as Championship clubs have fallen into line with the Premier League in closing their transfer window on 8th August.

