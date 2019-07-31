XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2019 - 10:09 BST

Lille Yet To Table Better Bid For Watford Star Earmarked As Nicolas Pepe Replacement

 




Lille are yet to table an improved bid for Watford attacker Dodi Lukebakio, in their sights as a Nicolas Pepe replacement, but he is likely to join Hertha Berlin this summer.

Lukebakio attracted the prying eyes of several clubs with his performances Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he spent the last season on loan.  


 

 
 
 


Watford are prepared to cash in on the Belgian forward this summer and have been approached by several clubs who are interested in snapping him up.

Hertha Berlin are in pole position to sign the attacker and have tabled a bid worth €20m to sign him from the Hornets this summer.
 


Lille have also been interested in him as a replacement for Pepe, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 outfit are unlikely to get their hands on Lukebakio.

 
 


Watford rejected their initial €12m bid for the forward and despite talks between the two clubs, they are yet to come back with an improved offer.

Hertha Berlin are likely to sign Lukebakio and are just waiting to reach an agreement with the Premier League side.
 


It remains to be seen whether Lille decide to put in a last-minute offer to hijack Hertha Berlin’s move for the player, especially as they are set for a big pay day by selling Pepe to Arsenal.

 
 