Lille Yet To Table Better Bid For Watford Star Earmarked As Nicolas Pepe Replacement

Lille are yet to table an improved bid for Watford attacker Dodi Lukebakio, in their sights as a Nicolas Pepe replacement, but he is likely to join Hertha Berlin this summer.



Lukebakio attracted the prying eyes of several clubs with his performances Fortuna Dusseldorf, where he spent the last season on loan.









Watford are prepared to cash in on the Belgian forward this summer and have been approached by several clubs who are interested in snapping him up.



Hertha Berlin are in pole position to sign the attacker and have tabled a bid worth €20m to sign him from the Hornets this summer.





Lille have also been interested in him as a replacement for Pepe, but according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 outfit are unlikely to get their hands on Lukebakio.



Watford rejected their initial €12m bid for the forward and despite talks between the two clubs, they are yet to come back with an improved offer.



Hertha Berlin are likely to sign Lukebakio and are just waiting to reach an agreement with the Premier League side.





It remains to be seen whether Lille decide to put in a last-minute offer to hijack Hertha Berlin’s move for the player, especially as they are set for a big pay day by selling Pepe to Arsenal.