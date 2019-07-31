Moise Kean Checks In For Medical At Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus striker Moise Kean has arrived at Everton to undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Merseyside club.



Everton have an agreement in place with Juventus to sign the striker on a permanent deal, without including any buy-back clause for the Italian champions to take advantage of.









Juventus will pocket a hefty fee of €40m from the deal and will turn a big profit on a player who is a homegrown product of their academy.



The 19-year-old has been keen to play regular football next season and has agreed to move to Everton to take his career forward despite having a new contract offer on his table from Juventus.





And the move is edging closer towards completion, as according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Kean checked into Everton’s training base in Liverpool today to undergo a medical.



He has already agreed a five-year contract worth €3m per season with Everton and will sign on the dotted line upon successful completion of the medical checks.



Everton are hopeful of making an announcement of his the Italian’s arrival in the next 24 hours.





Already an Italy international with two goals in three appearances for the Azzurri, Kean also netted six strikes in 13 Serie A appearances last season.