Moise Kean Will Become Better Than Romelu Lukaku – Everton Legend

Everton legend Graeme Sharp believes Moise Kean could become better than Romelu Lukaku once he adapts to the Premier League.



The 19-year-old striker is on the verge of joining Everton after the club reached an agreement over a €40m deal with Juventus for his signature.













The youngster checked in for a medical at Everton on Wednesday and will soon sign a five-year contract worth €3m per season with the Toffees.



Sharpe feels the youngster could be the answer to Everton's long search for a replacement for Lukaku, who joined Manchester United two years ago.





However, he believes the 19-year-old has the potential to be even better than the Belgian and will just need some time to get used to the pace of the Premier League.









Asked about Kean and Lukaku, the former Toffee told Italian outlet TuttoJuve: “I think he will become much better than him.



“He will take time to adapt to the Premier League.





“But once he gets some sort of consistency I am sure he will be a huge success.”



Incidentally, Juventus are in talks to sign Lukaku and are willing to offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United as part of the deal.

