Napoli Keen To Snap Up Everton Linked Wilfried Zaha, Big Money Bid Ready

Serie A giants Napoli have jumped into the chase for Arsenal and Everton target Wilfried Zaha and are prepared to pay big money for the winger, according to Sky Sports News.



Both Arsenal and Everton have failed with offers for the Crystal Palace winger, with Roy Hodgson's side not keen to lose his services.













There is now interest from outside England in the shape of Napoli, who are prepared to pay Crystal Palace a fee of £54.6m to capture Zaha.



Napoli did want to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille, but have been beaten to Arsenal for his signature; whether Arsenal's interest in Zaha will survive the signing of Pepe remains to be seen.



Everton also remain a potential destination for Zaha, however the Toffees are poised to splash the cash on Juventus striker Moise Kean.







Zaha still has four years left on his Crystal Palace contract and Napoli can take their interest beyond the early closing Premier League transfer window on 8th August.



The winger has been keen to move on from Selhurst Park, but it is unclear how he would feel about a switch to Serie A.



Napoli can offer Zaha the chance to play in the Champions League next season.

