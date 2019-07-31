XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/07/2019 - 13:24 BST

No Formal Man Utd Approach For Tottenham Linked Bruno Fernandes Yet

 




Manchester United are yet to make a formal approach to Sporting Lisbon for Tottenham Hotspur target Bruno Fernandes, despite reports of a deal being close between the two clubs.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United all summer, while Tottenham have also been consistently mooted as suitors, but he is not close to heading to Old Trafford.  


 



There were suggestions on Tuesday that Manchester United are close to working out an agreement with Sporting Lisbon for the signature of the Portugal attacking midfielder.

However, that is far from being the case, as according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Manchester United are yet to formally make contact with Sporting Lisbon for Fernandes.
 


The 24-year-old midfielder has been on Manchester United’s radar, but talk of an imminent move has been played down over the last few days.



Sporting Lisbon president Frederico Varandas will also not allow Fernandes to leave Sporting Lisbon before Sunday’s Portuguese super game against Benfica.

He also wants at least €70m before agreeing to let the attacking midfielder leave this summer.
 


Fernandes was the highest-scoring midfielder amongst the top leagues in Europe last season, netting 32 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions.

Both Manchester United and Tottenham only have limited time to sign him however due to the early closure of the Premier League transfer window.
 