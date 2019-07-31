Now Serious – Premier League Side Step Up Hunt For Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Burnley are pressing the accelerator on their interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, according to the Sun, as they prepare for life without Tom Heaton.



Since the arrival of Kiko Casilla, the Northern Ireland international has strictly been the number 2 to the former Real Madrid goalkeeper at Elland Road.













The 22-year-old has also been absent from Leeds' pre-season preparations due to an unknown injury, which has further increased rumours of a possible departure from the Yorkshire giants.



The goalkeeper has already issued a warning over a lack of playing time at Leeds and Burnley put him on their radar earlier this month.





Now Sean Dyche's Premier League side are stepping up on their interest in shot-stopper Peacock-Farrell.







The Clarets have agreed a deal to sell Tom Heaton to Aston Villa and are now in the market for a new shot-stopper.



And they are showing a serious interest in snaring the Northern Irishman away from Leeds this summer.





A move to the Premier League is likely to be attractive for Peacock-Farrell, but he would have to fight for the number one spot with England internationals Joe Hart and Nick Pope.

