Oxford Moving To Snap Up Defender Ahead of Sunderland Clash

Oxford United are set to strengthen before their opening League One fixture against Sunderland after agreeing a fee with Leicester City for Elliott Moore, according to a Sky Sports 15:47 report.



Karl Robinson's men have just snapped up Ben Woodburn on loan from Liverpool and are now set to acquire centre-back Elliott.













The centre-back, who has been with the Foxes since the age of six, rose through the ranks of the club's academy and his performances for Leicester's youth sides in the 2014/15 season saw him earn a nomination for the Foxes' Academy Player of the Year award.



The 22-year-old captained Leicester Under-23s in the 2016/17 season and was on the fringes of the first team, being an unused substitute on the final Premier League matchday.





The Coalville-born defender is now set to head elsewhere in search of senior team action, with Oxford his destination after a fee was agreed.







The U's are hopeful of pushing the deal across the line in time for their League One opener against Sunderland this weekend, giving Robinson another option for the trip to the Stadium of Light.



Moore's only senior team appearance for Leicester came in the summer of 2017 when he came on as a half-time substitute in the side's Premier League Asia Trophy semi-final against West Brom.





The youngster spent the last two seasons on loan at Belgian club Leuven, who are also owned by King Power, and made 64 appearances for the side.

