31/07/2019 - 16:07 BST

Paulo Dybala’s Agent Set To Fly To Turin Amid Manchester United Talks

 




Paulo Dybala’s agent is set to fly back to Turin soon following talks with Manchester United over a move to Old Trafford for the Juventus star, according to Italian journalist Romeo Agresti.

Juventus and Manchester United are in talks over a sensational swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku moving to Italy and Dybala joining Manchester United.  


 



The Belgian has given his consent to the move to Turin and the two clubs have an agreed a deal in principle, but Dybala is yet to give his nod to the complicated negotiations.

The Argentine remains reluctant to leave Juventus, but his representative Jorge Antun arrived in England on Tuesday along with the forward’s brother to hold talks with Manchester United.
 


Dybala is expected to sit down for conversations with Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri and sporting director Fabio Paratici on Thursday before taking a call on his future.



And it has been claimed his representative could also be part of the meeting to carry forward the negotiations.

He is expected to be in Turin on Thursday or Friday and if Dybala agrees to a move to Manchester United, Antun is likely to play a major part in the negotiations.
 


Dybala is believed to be asking for a salary of around €10m per year net if he has to leave Juventus this summer.   
 