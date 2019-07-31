Race Heats Up As Lazio Mull Move For Former Tottenham Hitman Fernando Llorente

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has emerged as an option for Serie A giants Lazio, as the race for his services heats up.



The veteran striker is available on a free transfer after his contract with Tottenham expired at the end of last month.













Tottenham have offered him a new one-year deal to stay at Spurs, but the Spaniard has been considering other options to play in Europe this summer.



Fiorentina have held talks with his representatives over a move and he has constantly been linked with a switch to his former club Athletic Bilbao as well.





And according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, he could have more than one club to choose from Italy as Lazio are also considering signing him on a free transfer this summer.







The Serie A giants are in the market for a striker and Llorente is one of the names on their shortlist of targets.



However, they are unlikely to make a move before sorting out the future of Felipe Caicedo this summer.





Tottenham are hoping that Llorente chooses to stay in north London as at the moment they do not have definitive cover for Harry Kane in their squad; and Vincent Janssen has been sold.

