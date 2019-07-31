Rangers Star Snubs Lucrative Chinese Super League Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has turned down a big-money move to Chinese Super League club Hebei Fortune, according to a Sky Sports News’ 14:29 report.



Morelos’ future at Rangers has been under the scanner this summer due to suggestions that the club could look to cash in on the striker this summer.













Steven Gerrard has been insistent that Morelos will not be sold if none of his suitors do not put in a big-money offer for the striker during the ongoing transfer window.



Rangers value him in excess of £15m and it has been claimed Hebei Fortune were prepared to match the Scottish giants’ valuation of the striker.





Bur Morelos decided to reject a move to Hebei Fortune despite being offered a lucrative contract by the Chinese Super League side.







It has been suggested that Hebei Fortune offered him a deal worth £10m-a-year before tax.



But it was not good enough as the player wanted to continue playing in Europe next season.





Morelos joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki in July 2017 and broke into the Colombia national team on the back of his performances Scotland.



The transfer window for Chinese clubs will shut later today at 5pm UK time.

