XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2019 - 14:55 BST

Rangers Star Snubs Lucrative Chinese Super League Switch

 




Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has turned down a big-money move to Chinese Super League club Hebei Fortune, according to a Sky Sports News’ 14:29 report.

Morelos’ future at Rangers has been under the scanner this summer due to suggestions that the club could look to cash in on the striker this summer.  


 



Steven Gerrard has been insistent that Morelos will not be sold if none of his suitors do not put in a big-money offer for the striker during the ongoing transfer window.

Rangers value him in excess of £15m and it has been claimed Hebei Fortune were prepared to match the Scottish giants’ valuation of the striker.
 


Bur Morelos decided to reject a move to Hebei Fortune despite being offered a lucrative contract by the Chinese Super League side.



It has been suggested that Hebei Fortune offered him a deal worth £10m-a-year before tax.

But it was not good enough as the player wanted to continue playing in Europe next season.
 


Morelos joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki in July 2017 and broke into the Colombia national team on the back of his performances Scotland.

The transfer window for Chinese clubs will shut later today at 5pm UK time.   
 