Sheffield United Agree Oli McBurnie Deal

Sheffield United are set to break their transfer record for the fourth time this summer, after agreeing a deal worth up to £20m for Swansea forward Oli McBurnie, according to an 8:53 Sky Sports report.



The Blades have been pushing to sign the Leeds-born striker from Swansea this summer and it appears that the newly-promoted Premier League side have found the breakthrough.













McBurnie's employers had reportedly turned down bids from Sheffield United, with the most recent being in the region of £15m.



However, an improved bid of £17m, that will potentially rise to £20m, from the Blades has convinced Swansea to sell the 23-year-old.





The Yorkshire-based club are currently preparing for their first Premier League campaign in 12 years, having gained promotion from the Championship last term.







Sheffield United have been active in the transfer window this summer, making six permanent signings.



McBurnie's signing will see the Blades break their transfer record for the fourth time this summer, topping the £10m the club paid Bournemouth to sign Lys Mousset.





The 23-year-old scored 22 goals and claimed four assists for Swansea in the Championship in the last campaign.

