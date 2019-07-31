Sunderland Accept Bid For George Honeyman

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland have accepted a bid for George Honeyman from Championship side Hull City, according to the Daily Mail.



Hull boss Grant McCann is looking to bolster his squad before the transfer window slams shut and has zeroed in on Honeyman.













The Tigers have seen an offer to Sunderland for the 24-year-old meet with success and are now pushing to finalise the move.



Honeyman, Sunderland's captain, is a product of the youth academy at the Stadium of Light outfit and broke into the first team set-up in 2015.



He played a key role under Jack Ross last term as the Black Cats looked to win promotion from League One to the Championship.







Now it appears that despite Sunderland missing out, Honeyman will be plying his trade in the second tier by the time the new campaign kicks off at the weekend.



It is unclear how much Sunderland will bank from letting Honeyman leave, but the Wearsiders had been tipped to let a midfielder move on this summer and the player missed the club's pre-season trip to Portugal.



It was later claimed that Honeyman missed the trip due to injury, but speculation over his future was sent into overdrive.



Ross claimed Honeyman would stay at Sunderland skipper for the upcoming season only last month.

