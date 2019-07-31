Super Agent Meeting Everton To Agree Final Details of Moise Kean’s Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Super agent Mino Raiola is hammering out the final details of Moise Kean's move to Everton.



The Toffees have agreed a fee with Kean's side Juventus for his services and will pay the Italian champions around €40m to take the striker to Merseyside.













Juventus did want a buy-back clause to be included in any agreement to see Kean leave Turin, but Everton have successfully negotiated its removal.



Now Everton are on the final stretch as they look to complete the deal and, according to Sky Italia, super agent Raiola is currently in Liverpool.



Kean's agent is meeting Everton officials to go through the finer points of his client's proposed contract and agree the last details.







When an agreement is reached, Everton will then press the accelerator to push the deal over the line.



Juventus were keen to keep Kean, but over the course of the summer came around to accepting a departure for the striker and believe €40m for a player in the final year of his contract represents good business.



Kean also attracted interest from Arsenal and Barcelona, but Everton have been the most persistent in chasing his signature.

