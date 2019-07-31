XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/07/2019 - 16:41 BST

Super Agent Meeting Everton To Agree Final Details of Moise Kean’s Contract

 




Super agent Mino Raiola is hammering out the final details of Moise Kean's move to Everton. 

The Toffees have agreed a fee with Kean's side Juventus for his services and will pay the Italian champions around €40m to take the striker to Merseyside.


 



Juventus did want a buy-back clause to be included in any agreement to see Kean leave Turin, but Everton have successfully negotiated its removal.

Now Everton are on the final stretch as they look to complete the deal and, according to Sky Italia, super agent Raiola is currently in Liverpool.

 


Kean's agent is meeting Everton officials to go through the finer points of his client's proposed contract and agree the last details.


 


When an agreement is reached, Everton will then press the accelerator to push the deal over the line.

Juventus were keen to keep Kean, but over the course of the summer came around to accepting a departure for the striker and believe €40m for a player in the final year of his contract represents good business.

 


Kean also attracted interest from Arsenal and Barcelona, but Everton have been the most persistent in chasing his signature.
 