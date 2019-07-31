XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

31/07/2019 - 12:31 BST

Tottenham Follow Wolves and Southampton, Enquiry Lodged For 18-Year-Old Ligue 1 Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur have followed Wolves and Southampton in lodging an enquiry for Monaco's 18-year-old defender Benoit Badiashile. 

The French defender is hot property in the summer transfer window and has a host of admirers in the Premier League and La Liga.


 



Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has already privately indicated he can make no guarantees over playing time for Badiashile next term.

Wolves and Southampton have put themselves front and centre with enquiries and now, according to French broadcaster TF1's Telefoot programme, Tottenham have been in touch to register their interest.

 


Mauricio Pochettino's men were keen to find out the situation of the young defender as they mull a possible swoop.


 


However, despite Jardim offering no guarantees, Monaco remain keen to keep hold of the teenager at present.

It remains to be seen whether the Stade Louis II side might rethink their stance if a substantial offer from the Premier League arrives.

 


Premier League clubs are at a disadvantage compared to their La Liga counterparts in the chase for Badiashile though due to the league's decision to close its transfer window on 8th August; La Liga clubs can do business until 2nd September.
 