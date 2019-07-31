When I See Ole Gunnar Solskjaer I’ll Tell Him – Bournemouth Star Has Record In Sights

Follow @insidefutbol





Bournemouth striker Josh King has insisted that he has current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s goal record in his sights.



Solskjaer is currently reshaping Manchester United in his own image as he looks to take the club forward as their manager after years of stasis following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.













However, the former striker remains a legend at Old Trafford due to his highly successful playing career and is the most prolific Norwegian to even play in the Premier League with 91 goals.



King sits right behind the Manchester United legend in the chart of Norwegians with 42 goals and he admits that it would be brilliant if he could surpass Solskjaer in the coming years.





The Bournemouth striker wants to meet the Manchester United boss and tell him personally about his goal.







“I want to catch Ole”, King told Norwegian broadcaster TV2 when asked about the record.



“It is not something I think about very much, but it would be fun to be a little boy from Romsas with the most goals for a Norwegian in the Premier League.





“I said I would leave [John] Carew [the former Aston Villa striker with 41 goals] behind me, and I have.



“I will have to wait until I meet Ole before I tell him that I want to catch him.”



King also spent time in Manchester United’s youth ranks and netted 12 Premier League goals last season for the Cherries.

