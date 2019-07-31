You Don’t Say No To Tottenham Hotspur – Flop Has No Regrets

Follow @insidefutbol





Vincent Janssen has insisted that he feels no regrets over his decision to join Tottenham Hotspur and claims that he would take the same decision again if he had the opportunity.



Janssen joined Tottenham on the back of a great season at AZ Alkmaar in 2016, but is time at the north London club was nothing short of disastrous.













He never convinced Mauricio Pochettino about his qualities and scored just six times in 42 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions.



He more or less became a peripheral figure at Tottenham towards the end of his time at the club and finally left for Mexican giants Monterrey CF last week on a permanent deal.





The Dutchman admits that his time at Tottenham was a failure, but insisted that he would have taken the same decision to leave AZ and move to the north London club if he had the opportunity all over again.







He believes his time at Tottenham taught him a few things, both on and off the pitch.



“The Tottenham chapter did not go the way we wanted”, Janssen told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.





“But I think I would make the same choice if I had another chance.



“If you are playing at AZ and there is a big club who want you, then as a young boy you will be impressed and then say no?



“And apart from the bad moments, I learned a lot, both on and off the pitch.”



The 25-year-old striker will look to rekindle his career in Mexico and look to get back to scoring ways.

