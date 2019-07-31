XRegister
31/07/2019 - 13:28 BST

Young, Hungry, Handful For Defenders – Steve Bruce Hails Joelinton

 




Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is confident that the Magpies' £40m recruit Joelinton will be too much for defenders to handle after the Brazilian scored on his unofficial debut.

Joelinton marked his arrival at the Tyneside-based club with a goal when he was given his Newcastle debut against Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in a friendly on Tuesday.  


 



The 22-year-old Brazilian found the back of the net to nullify the early lead taken by Hibs and brought matters back to level terms. Newcastle duo Sean Longstaff and Jamaal Lascelles followed it up with two more goals to earn a 3-1 victory for the side.

Joelinton struck up a good partnership with Newcastle's 25-year-old attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron in his first appearance for the club, giving reason for the fans to be more excited to see the striker in action in the Premier League.
 


Newcastle manager Bruce was delighted with the former Hoffenheim man's performance and believes that the player will cause headaches for defenders that stand in his way.



"Him and Miggy [Almiron] are going to be a handful and we can see that", Bruce said on NUFC TV.

"I think he is going to be a big favourite. He plays with an enormous appetite for the game.
 


"He's young and hungry. He'll be a handful for any defender.

"I'm just so pleased he's got on the scoresheet.

"Let's hope now that he can keep one for ten days time."

Newcastle play their last friendly of the summer against French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne this weekend as they prepare for their Premier League season opener against Arsenal on 11th August, and Joelinton will be looking to rattle the net again.   
 