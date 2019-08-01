Always Gives Me Tips, Advice – Rangers Talent On First Team Star’s Influence

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Josh McPake has revealed that Scott Arfield is the Gers player that he looks up to and says the midfielder is helping him improve his game.



The 17-year-old attacker penned a new deal that will keep him at Ibrox until 2022 earlier this summer and followed it up with his senior-team debut for the Light Blues in their Europa League qualifying round against St. Joseph's.













McPake came on as a 67th-minute substitute for Greg Docherty in the game and helped the team claim a comfortable 6-0 victory over their Gibraltarian outfit.



With the new Scottish Premiership campaign beginning this weekend, McPake will be hopeful of getting more time under his belt for Rangers.





The teenager, who will turn 18 next month, has named Rangers midfielder Arfield as the Gers player that he looks up to, revealing the midfielder gives him tips and advice.







"I look up to Arfield", McPake answered in a Twitter Q&A.



"He is so good with me and is always giving me good tips and advice.





"He is just a really good guy."



McPake went on to reveal the two players he idolised to when growing up, picking two Brazilians.



"The Brazilian Ronaldo – also Ronaldinho", McPake said.



Rangers have progressed past Progres Niederkorn in their Europa League second qualifying round tie and will now meet Danish outfit FC Midtjylland.

