Arsenal Cash Boost Could Come Too Late As Former Gunner In No Transfer Rush

Arsenal may not receive a windfall from any move made by Jeff Reine-Adelaide this summer before the Premier League transfer window closes as the winger is in no rush to decide his future.



The Gunners included a ten per cent sell-on clause when they sold Reine-Adelaide to French side Angers last summer; he had a spell on loan at the French side before joining permanently.













Angers are against selling the player, but could be presented with an irresitible offer due to interest from Lyon, Monaco, Lille and FC Porto.



A €20m fee could be realised for Reine-Adelaide, meaning Arsenal would be due €2m, but the winger is in no rush to decide his future.



"Today, we are thinking with my agent. Nothing is decided, we continue to think", he told beIN Sports after Angers' friendly against Arsenal.







"I am focused on Angers", Reine-Adelaide added.



"I work, we have the championship which starts in ten days, and in the meantime I am staying focused."



Any move for Reine-Adelaide could well come after the early closure of the Premier League transfer window on 8th August, meaning any sell-on amount will arrive too late for the Gunners to use this summer.



Clubs keen on Reine-Adelaide have until 2nd September to make signings, with Europe not falling into line with the Premier League in closing windows early.

