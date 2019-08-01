XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/08/2019 - 19:44 BST

Aston Villa Not Yet Finished With Transfer Window Business

 




Aston Villa are not yet finished in the summer transfer window despite spending over £130m on fresh faces, according to Sky Sports News

Dean Smith strengthened his group further on Thursday by adding goalkeeper Tom Heaton and midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.


 



The Villa Park side are splashing the cash in an attempt to make sure they are competitive upon their return to the top flight, but eyebrows have still been raised at the level of spending.

There could be more to come though with Aston Villa not having yet exhausted their transfer kitty.

 


They have held an interest in Brentford paid Said Benrahma and Neal Maupay, but have decided that £40m for the pair is too much.


 


It is claimed Villa could rekindle their interest in the duo and try again, but the club also have other targets in mind.

Aston Villa have, in addition to Heaton and Nakamba, brought in Wesley, Ezri Konsa, Bjorn Engels, Tyrone Mings, Matt Target, Kortney Hause, Anwar El Ghazi and Jota.

 


Smith's side will undergo their first test in their Premier League opener away at Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side on 10th August.
 