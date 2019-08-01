Aston Villa Not Yet Finished With Transfer Window Business

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are not yet finished in the summer transfer window despite spending over £130m on fresh faces, according to Sky Sports News.



Dean Smith strengthened his group further on Thursday by adding goalkeeper Tom Heaton and midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.













The Villa Park side are splashing the cash in an attempt to make sure they are competitive upon their return to the top flight, but eyebrows have still been raised at the level of spending.



There could be more to come though with Aston Villa not having yet exhausted their transfer kitty.



They have held an interest in Brentford paid Said Benrahma and Neal Maupay, but have decided that £40m for the pair is too much.







It is claimed Villa could rekindle their interest in the duo and try again, but the club also have other targets in mind.



Aston Villa have, in addition to Heaton and Nakamba, brought in Wesley, Ezri Konsa, Bjorn Engels, Tyrone Mings, Matt Target, Kortney Hause, Anwar El Ghazi and Jota.



Smith's side will undergo their first test in their Premier League opener away at Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side on 10th August.

