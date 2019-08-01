XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/08/2019 - 09:02 BST

Aston Villa Still Expected To Sign Midfielder

 




Marvelous Nakamba's proposed move from Club Brugge to Aston Villa is expected to happen, with the player having signed a five-year deal. 

Villa want to snap up the midfielder, who has done his best to force a move away from Belgium this summer, following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.


 



Nakamba went AWOL to push Club Brugge to sell him and the 25-year-old was recently reportedly in England to complete a move to Villa Park.

The Premier League club have yet to confirm his arrival, but according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the deal will happen, with Nakamba having signed a contract.

 


Club Brugge are expected to bank £10.5m from selling Nakamba to Aston Villa and the deal only depends on the final exchange of information between the two clubs.


 


The Belgians have already done lucrative business with Aston Villa this summer, selling striker Wesley to the club for a fee of £22.5m.

Club Brugge are also expecting to sell winger Arnaut Danjuma to Bournemouth for £14m.

 


Danjuma is currently undergoing his medical at Eddie Howe's side and is expected to put pen to paper to a five-year contract if he passes the checks.
 