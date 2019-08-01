Big Man Has Been Phenomenal – Celtic Star Tips Hat To Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths is hopeful of striking up a partnership with fellow hitman Odsonne Edouard and feels that the pair can form a dangerous duo.



The Scotsman returned to footballing action this summer after taking a break from the game to sort out issues in personal life last December.













Griffiths came on as a 78th-minute substitute in Celtic's 2-1 victory against FK Saravejo in the second leg of their first Champions League qualifier to mark his return and followed it up with a goal against Nomme Kalju in his second match of the season.



It was French centre-forward Edouard who stepped up for the Bhoys during the absence of their 28-year-old frontman last season, scoring 14 goals from 28 Scottish Premiership appearances.





Celtic boss Neil Lennon could face a selection dilemma with both strikers available for the new season, but Griffiths hopes to form a partnership with Edouard that will enable the 48-year-old to field a front two.









"I’d like to think so", Griffiths told the Celtic View when asked about the possibility of forming a partnership with Edouard.



"The big man has come to Celtic and been phenomenal.





"For a guy so young as well, that’s a great achievement and he’s only going to get better.



"We’ll work on our link-up play at training, and if we can do that well, I think we could scare a few teams!"



Celtic kick-off their league season against St. Johnstone on Saturday and it remains to be seen who will lead the line for the Hoops.

