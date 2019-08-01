XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/08/2019 - 15:10 BST

Birmingham City Rated As Unlikely To Snap Up Stoke City Linked Dwight Gayle

 




Stoke City target Dwight Gayle moving to Birmingham City is rated as unlikely, according to Birmingham Live

Newcastle United have slapped a reported £15m asking price on Gayle's head and the striker's prolific goalscoring record at Championship level has seen him attract interest.


 



Stoke are claimed to have made an enquiry for Gayle, but are unwilling to play ball with Newcastle at a £15m price tag.

Birmingham have also been mooted as another potential destination for the striker, however it is claimed to be unlikely that Blues will sign the 29-year-old.

 


Blues need to bring in another striker after selling Che Adams to Southampton earlier this summer.


 


However, it appears unlikely they will be able to call upon the man who scored 23 goals for West Brom in the Championship last term.

Gayle has not been involved in pre-season with Newcastle due to an injury and faces the prospect of little playing time at St James' Park due to the club's acquisition of Joelinton.

 


It remains to be seen whether Newcastle might rethink their stance over Gayle as the transfer window approaches its end, and whether clubs could try again to secure a deal for the striker.
 