Bristol City and Stoke City Keen On Crystal Palace Star

Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham is generating interest, with Bristol City and Stoke City two sides keen, according to the Sun.



The 26-year-old could be on the move away from Selhurst Park this summer, but has limited time to line up a move due to the early closing Premier League and Championship transfer window.













Wickham played just 60 minutes of Premier League football across the course of last season for the Eagles.



He now has interest from two clubs, with Championship pair Bristol City and Stoke looking at adding him to the ranks.



Wickham has scored goals at Championship level, hitting the back of the net 22 times in 87 appearances, and the Robins and the Potters think he can repeat the trick.







It remains to be seen what kind of fee Palace would be looking for in order to let a player with two years left on his contract move on.



Wickham, who joined the Eagles in 2015, has made just 42 appearances for the club, with a return of ten goals.



Both Bristol City and Stoke are hoping to put together promotion tilts in the Championship, with the league action starting fresh this weekend.

