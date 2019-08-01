Championship Side Deny Offer For Leeds United Star, Player Was Discussed

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley have denied making a move for Leeds United defender Tom Pearce.



The Whites are ready to let Pearce move on this summer for the right price after he failed to force his way into Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Elland Road.













The left-back has been linked with a move to Oakwell, with Barnsley already having snapped up two players from Leeds in the shape of Aapo Halme and Mallik Wilks.



The Tykes though have yet to try to bring Pearce through the door as a third signing from Leeds.



And, according to BBC Sheffield, Barnsley have denied making an approach for Pearce.







While Pearce has been discussed as an option at Oakwell, Barnsley have not pulled the trigger on an offer for the defender.



Barnsley are looking to bring in a left-back before the transfer window closes, but it remains to be seen if they will bid for Pearce.



Pearce was tipped for big things when he broke through into the Leeds team towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign, but he has failed to convince Bielsa of his qualities.

