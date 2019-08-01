Claim From Spain: Chelsea, Man Utd and Tottenham Shown Gareth Bale’s Contract, Trio Shocked

Follow @insidefutbol





Gareth Bale's agent has shown Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United his client's contract at Real Madrid, leading to shock from the Premier League trio over how much he is paid, it has been claimed in Spain.



The Wales international is not in Zinedine Zidane's plans at the Bernabeu and had been expected to move to China on a £1m per week deal.













The move though collapsed and Bale remains stuck at the Bernabeu, out of favour under Zidane and with little prospect of playing for Real Madrid while the Frenchman is in charge.



A return to the Premier League for Bale has regularly been mooted, but it appears potential destinations are closed off due to the costs of a deal.



According to El Pais' journalist Diego Torres Romano, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett showed his client's contract to Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.







It is claimed that they did not understand on what basis Bale was earning such much money at the Bernabeu, with the contract alleged to be showing wages to the tune of €19.2m net per season.



The Premier League trio made clear they would not be interested in meeting Bale's demands.



It is further claimed that in the Premier League, directors often compare Bale to Liverpool's Divock Origi, due to his brilliant, but inconsistent performances.



Bale is now tipped to stay put at Real Madrid, with the transfer window having closed in China and other options appearing to the off the table.

