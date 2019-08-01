XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/08/2019 - 19:57 BST

Claim On Reason For Hold Up On Sami Khedira’s Arsenal Move Made In Italy

 




Sami Khedira will not make the move to Arsenal until he has agreed a payoff with Juventus for the final year of his contract, it has been claimed in Italy. 

Juventus are happy to terminate Khedira's contract in Turin to allow him to move on as a free agent.


 



Wolves have shown interest in Khedira, but the player was at the Emirates Cup in London recently and has been tipped to complete a move to Arsenal.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Khedira is not simply prepared to walk away from 12 months of a lucrative contract at Juventus.

 


The German wants Juventus to pay him off in order to leave.


 


It is claimed that the delay in Khedira moving is due to no payoff having been agreed.

While Khedira will be able to join Arsenal as a free agent after the Premier League transfer window closes on 8th August, his release from Juventus would need to be completed before the English top flight shuts its window.

 


Khedira will not be short of options if his release goes through after 8th August as transfer windows across Europe remain open, with only the Premier League closing its window in early August.
 