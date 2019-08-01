Crystal Palace Officials In Spain, Will Meet Several Clubs But Tough Victor Camarasa Task

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace officials have headed to Spain on a transfer mission and will hold meetings with several clubs, though could be set to face disappointment in their interest in Real Betis' Victor Camarasa.



The 25-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Cardiff City last season, though he could not help the Bluebirds avoid relegation.













Camarasa caught the eye of Crystal Palace and Eagles officials are in Spain to speak to Betis, however they could be set for disappointment.



According to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Camarasa does not want to leave Betis and is keen to prove himself under coach Rubi.



Competition for places at Betis is tough, but Rubi has not indicated to Camarasa that he should move on, meaning the player is not minded to do so, despite interest from Crystal Palace.







Camarasa is not the only player in Spain in Crystal Palace's sights though.



It is claimed that Eagles officials, who are in Spain and specifically in Seville today, will hold talks with several clubs as they aim to assess options to make signings.



The clock is ticking on the transfer window for Crystal Palace, who only have until 8th August to do deals due to the Premier League's decision to close its window early.



And that means if Camarasa does not have a quick change of heart, Crystal Palace will be ruled out as a destination this summer.

