XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/08/2019 - 13:39 BST

Crystal Palace Officials In Spain, Will Meet Several Clubs But Tough Victor Camarasa Task

 




Crystal Palace officials have headed to Spain on a transfer mission and will hold meetings with several clubs, though could be set to face disappointment in their interest in Real Betis' Victor Camarasa. 

The 25-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Cardiff City last season, though he could not help the Bluebirds avoid relegation.


 



Camarasa caught the eye of Crystal Palace and Eagles officials are in Spain to speak to Betis, however they could be set for disappointment.

According to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Camarasa does not want to leave Betis and is keen to prove himself under coach Rubi.

 


Competition for places at Betis is tough, but Rubi has not indicated to Camarasa that he should move on, meaning the player is not minded to do so, despite interest from Crystal Palace.


 


Camarasa is not the only player in Spain in Crystal Palace's sights though.

It is claimed that Eagles officials, who are in Spain and specifically in Seville today, will hold talks with several clubs as they aim to assess options to make signings.

 


The clock is ticking on the transfer window for Crystal Palace, who only have until 8th August to do deals due to the Premier League's decision to close its window early.

And that means if Camarasa does not have a quick change of heart, Crystal Palace will be ruled out as a destination this summer.
 