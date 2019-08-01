XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/08/2019 - 11:00 BST

Everton and Manchester United Monitoring Situation of Marseille Talent

 




Barcelona, Manchester United and Everton are amongst the admirers of Marseille talent Isaac Lihadji. 

Just 17 years old, the young striker has yet to put pen to paper to a professional contract at Marseille and the club have been trying franctically to lock him down.


 



Lihadji wants guarantees from the French giants before he agrees to put pen to paper.

According to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona, Manchester United and Everton are just three of the teams keeping close tabs on the striker's situation on the south of France.

 


Lihadji is not basing his decision on what to do on finances, with his demands of Marseille centring around the amount of playing time he will be given.


 


The 17-year-old is keen to continue his development and is prioritising chances to play over financial gain.

Marseille are desperate to keep hold of Lihadji and he is considered one of the brightest talents at the club.

 


New Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas has involved Lihadji throughout pre-season in a sign of how highly he is rated.
 