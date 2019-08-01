XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2018

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

01/08/2019 - 14:56 BST

Further Confirmation of Tottenham Representative In Portugal For Manchester United Target Bruno Fernandes

 




Tottenham Hotspur have sent a representative to Portugal to open talks over signing Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes, two sources in the country have claimed. 

The goalscoring midfielder has been repeatedly linked with both Premier League clubs throughout the summer, but formal offers have not arrived.


 



Now with the transfer window in England in its final stretch, Tottenham are mounting a late push to put Fernandes at the disposal of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham have sent a representative to Lisbon to hold talks with Sporting Lisbon, with Portuguese sports daily O Jogo confirming news from broadcaster RTP.

 


Fernandes is the player Spurs are desperate to discuss as they aim to discover whether a deal can be done to take the midfielder to England.


 


Sporting Lisbon are keen to make sure they squeeze the maximum value out of Fernandes if he does leave the Portuguese capital this summer.

Tottenham have started to splash the cash after two transfer windows of inactivity, but whether they can present an offer to satisfy Sporting Lisbon remains to be seen.

 


Eyes will also be on how Manchester United react to Tottenham making a push to sign the player.
 