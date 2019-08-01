He’ll Score Goals – Colin Calderwood Positive After Capturing Striker From Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Cambridge United manager Colin Calderwood is confident that Andrew Dallas, who has joined the U's from Rangers, will make his name as a goalscorer in League Two.



The English club confirmed the signing of the 20-year-old centre-forward from Rangers on a two-year deal after he impressed as a trialist over the past two weeks.













Dallas scored against the U's for Rangers' development side earlier this summer and then linked up with the squad as a trialist, making appearances against Hearts and Leicester City.



The youngster got his name on the scoresheet against Hearts and has impressed Cambridge boss Calderwood.





The 54-year-old is positive that Dallas will continue his record as a goalscorer in the fourth tier of English league system and believes he adds to the talent in the U's squad.









“He’s a striker with a good record as a goalscorer and we are confident that can be transferrable into League Two", Calderwood told the club's website.



“We really like what we saw from Andrew in Scotland both against us and for us in training and the game versus Hearts.





"I’m certain we’ll see a player grow in maturity and have a real presence.



"We have a strong group of talented young players in the squad already and Andrew certainly adds to that category."



Dallas spent the latter half of the last season on loan at Scottish Championship outfit Greenock Morton and made 12 league appearances for the club.

