If It Had Been Liverpool Or Man City, Paulo Dybala Would Be On A Plane – Former Italy Star On Man Utd Target

Former Italy international Andrea Dossena believes the fact Manchester United want him is giving Paulo Dybala pause for thought and claims if Manchester City or Liverpool were in for him he would have already accepted the move.



Juventus are ready to swap Dybala with Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, but the Argentine forward is not sold on the switch to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils not in the Champions League and having not won the league title since 2013.













Dybala is taking his time deciding his next move and Dossena, while accepting Manchester United are a big club, thinks if Liverpool or Manchester City had been the options in front of him, he would have already been on the plane to England.



Dossena told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: "We are talking [with Manchester United] about another world football superpower.



"But for me, they are still not ready to win big in Europe as Juve may be. Hence his reservations.







"If the team in question had been Liverpool or Manchester City, in my opinion he would have had no doubts, while United he will see more as an open construction site at the moment.



"For this reason I understand the indecision. I too would be 50-50."



Dossena is no stranger to English football, having had spells with Liverpool, Sunderland and Leyton Orient, while he won ten caps at international level for Italy.



Inter had been hoping to sign Lukaku from Manchester United, but have so far failed to reach an agreement and have been overtaken by Juventus, with the prospect of signing Dybala an interesting one for Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

