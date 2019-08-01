Inter Not Waving White Flag On Romelu Lukaku

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have not given up on signing Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, despite the Red Devils being in talks with Juventus.



A deal which will see Paulo Dybala move to Manchester United and Lukaku head to Juventus is being worked upon, with the Bianconeri in pole position to sign the Belgian.













Inter have tried and failed to reach an agreement to sign Lukaku, with Manchester United not willing to be flexible on their asking price.



However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter have not yet given up on landing Lukaku.



Inter are continuing to closely monitor the situation around Lukaku and have not ruled out jumping back into the chase.







Nerazzurri coach Antonio Conte has made Lukaku a priority target this summer as he bids to revamp his attacking options.



And while the odds appear against Inter landing Lukaku, the club have not totally ruled out being able to present Conte with his preferred striker.



Juventus forward Dybala has yet to agree to a move to Manchester United and it is unclear if he will do so.

