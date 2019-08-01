XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/08/2019 - 23:24 BST

Last Season They Didn’t Work Out – Leeds United Legend Wants This To Change

 




Leeds United great Tony Dorigo is keen to see the club's loan signings make the difference this season after admitting last term's loanees did not rise to the challenge.

The Whites struggled to hit the bullseye last term, with Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman returning to London with a broken tibia, Izzy Brown managing just two appearances over the entire course of the season and Lewis Baker being recalled by Chelsea half way through the season.  


 



Dorigo admits that Leeds' work in the loan market did not produce results and wants to see more from the loanees secured this summer.

Helder Costa, who has come in from Wolverhampton Wanderers, is a technically gifted player, Dorigo believes, and with Jack Clarke returning after a successful stint last season and Ben White also arriving, he is positive
 


“The loan signings we had last season didn’t really work well at all", Dorigo told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“If you think of Blackman, Baker, Izzy Brown, none of those really added too much to the squad.

“This time round, the loan signings we’ve got – Costa is still technically a loan, Jack Clarke is back, Ben White – hopefully that side of it will be much more positive.”
 


Leeds have focused on work in the loan market this summer as they bid to watch their finances.

The Whites have also brought in cash, selling Clarke to Tottenham Hotspur, Pontus Jansson to Brentford, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell is to sign for Burnley.
 