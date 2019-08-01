XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/08/2019 - 20:51 BST

Leeds United MD Drops Transfer Window Hint

 




Leeds United managing director Angus Kinnear has hinted there could be further transfer business done by the Whites before the window closes next week. 

Premier League and Championship clubs in England only have until 8th August to do their business, though windows everywhere else across Europe remain open after that date.


 



Whites director of football Victor Orta has declared the club to be 90 per cent done in the transfer window, with loans having been focused on.

Leeds though are selling goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to Burnley, while they could yet be tested with bids for Kemar Roofe and Kalvin Phillips.

 


And Kinnear has hinted at twists and turns to come in the final stretch of the window.


 


"There still may be some twists and turns before the window is over but we're very happy with the squad as it is at the moment", he was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"Marcelo [Bielsa] is confident and we share his confidence."

 


Leeds only narrowly missed out on promotion last term as they went down in the semi-final of the playoffs at the hands of Derby County.

Bielsa has been convinced to stay on for another year to tackle the challenge again and the Whites start their new campaign away at Bristol City.
 