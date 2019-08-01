XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/08/2019 - 13:05 BST

Leeds United Star Arrives For Medical Ahead of Elland Road Exit

 




Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has arrived at Premier League side Burnley to undergo a medical, according to the Sun

The Whites have accepted an offer from Burnley for the shot-stopper, reported to be around £3.5m, and the deal will contain a sell-on clause.


 



Now the Northern Ireland international is set to make the move to the Clarets and has arrived to be put through his medical paces by the club.

Peacock-Farrell has entered the final year of his contract at Elland Road.

 


He issued a warning earlier this summer about his status at Leeds, making clear his desire to play first team football in the upcoming campaign.


 


Peacock-Farrell lost his starting spot at Leeds last season after the Whites swooped to sign Kiko Casilla from Real Madrid.

He is highly rated by Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who wants to see Peacock-Farrell compete for a first team spot at Turf Moor.

 


Leeds are expected to kick off the hunt for a new goalkeeper when Peacock-Farrell completes his move to Burnley, but time is short with the transfer window for Championship sides closing on 8th August.
 