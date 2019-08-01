Marvelous Nakamba Suits Us – Aston Villa Boss Dean Smith

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Marvelous Nakamba and Villans boss Dean Smith is sure the Zimbabwe international fits his style of play.



The Birmingham-based club have announced the signing of the defensive midfielder from Belgian side Club Brugge, with the transfer fee said to be in the region of £11m.













Nakamba, who has penned a five-year deal with the Villans, made 18 Jupiler Pro League appearances and played in five Champions League matches for Club Brugge last season.



The 24-year-old is the second player Aston Villa have bought from the Blauw-Zwart, having already signed Brazilian forward Wesley.





Smith, who took charge of the club last year, is confident that Nakamba checks all the boxes for an Aston Villa number six and expressed his delight at having him on board.







“Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for", Smith told Aston Villa's official website.



“He’s very mobile, he’s very good in possession and he will fit in with our style of play.”





The newly-promoted Premier League side kick-off their new campaign against Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.



However, Nakamba could be given an opportunity to represent Aston Villa this weekend when they take on RB Leipzig in a friendly.

