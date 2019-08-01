Moise Kean Will Have Weight of Transfer Fee On Shoulders – Former Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Alessandro Pistone has warned Moise Kean that he will have the weight of a big price tag on his head at Everton, but stressed the Toffees are a superb club for the striker to be joining.



Everton are moving to wrap up the capture of Kean from Italian champions Juventus after reaching an agreement on the basis of a €40m fee.













Kean is a highly rated talent in Turin and Juventus had been keen to include a buy-back clause in the sale, however Everton would not play ball.



Former defender Pistone, who played for Everton and Newcastle United in England, is sure that much will be expected of Kean as the main man in attack.



He is sure the striker is at a good club that will fully support him as he adapts to the Premier League though.







Pistone told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport: "Everything will be different there [in England] and Kean will arrive with the weight of his transfer fee.



"But at Juventus he had no guarantees [over playing time], instead at Everton they will rely on him, so Kean will be able to think here it is just me.



"And Moise will find a fantastic environment, great club, great fans – and a great championship."



Kean could make his Everton debut at Selhurst Park against Crystal Palace on 10th August, while he will then get his first taste of Goodison Park the following weekend when Watford are the visitors in a Premier League clash.

