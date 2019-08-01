Newcastle and Leeds In For Inter Talent, Talks Scheduled, Marcelo Bielsa Factor In Play

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United and Leeds United both want Inter talent Facundo Colidio and are set to hold talks with the Nerazzurri on Friday.



The young Argentine has caught the eye in Inter's youth ranks, turning out in the UEFA Youth League, and is rated highly at the San Siro.













Just 19 years old, the striker is a man in demand and has serious interest from two of England's giants.



Both Newcastle and Leeds hold genuine interest in Colidio and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, are making a move to snap him up.



The Premier League outfit and Championship club are due to hold talks with Inter officials on Friday as they bid to advance their interest.







It is claimed that the presence of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds could have a big role to play in any decision taken by the striker, who is a great admirer of his countryman; Colidio also has an Italian passport.



However, unlike Leeds, a move to Newcastle would mean an opportunity to play in the Premier League.



Inter value Colidio at between €8m and €10m and a permanent sale on the part of the Nerazzurri cannot be ruled out.



He has been capped by Argentina at Under-20 level.

