Newcastle Close On 22-Year-Old, Player Represented By Joelinton’s Agents

Follow @insidefutbol





Allan Saint-Maximin is rapidly closing in on a move to Newcastle United, with the winger being represented by the same agents as Joelinton.



Newcastle splashed the cash to sign striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim earlier this summer and the player's agents ROGON are set to do further business with the Magpies.













Steve Bruce's side are now close to landing 22-year-old Saint-Maximin from Nice for a fee of €22m plus bonuses, according to French outlet SoccerLink.fr.



Newcastle have held extensive talks to try to get a deal over the line and now look to be on the verge of succeeding.



Nice rejected a bid of €16m for Saint-Maximin earlier this summer and are now set to bank €6m more.







A host of clubs have looked at making a move for Saint-Maximin in recent weeks, including Premier League side Watford.



Nice have been open to letting him go for the right price, with the player also ready to make the step to the next level.



Saint-Maximin was signed by Nice from fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2017.



He came through the youth ranks at Saint-Etienne and has been capped by France up to Under-21 level.

