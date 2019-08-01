XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/08/2019 - 10:19 BST

Newcastle Money Men On Different Page To Steve Bruce Over Target

 




Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce remains keen on James McCarthy, but the Magpies money men are not as enthusiastic, according to the Sun

Bruce is keen to see Newcastle do further business to strengthen their squad before the transfer window for Premier League clubs slams shut next week.


 



The early closure of the window compared to the rest of the leagues across Europe means the pressure is on Newcastle to act quickly in the market.

Bruce is an admirer of Everton midfielder McCarthy and has been linked with preparing a £5m bid.

 


However, while Bruce is keen on the midfielder, Newcastle's money men are less enthusiastic about shelling out for a player who will turn 29 years old in November and played just 14 minutes of league football last term.


 


Whether Bruce can convince Newcastle to make a bid before the window shuts remains to be seen.

Everton signed the Republic of Ireland international in 2013 from Wigan Athletic and he has made 133 appearances in a blue shirt.

 


He suffered a broken leg at the start of 2018, being sidelined for a lengthy period and is now into the final year of his contract at Goodison Park.
 