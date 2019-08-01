Newcastle Money Men On Different Page To Steve Bruce Over Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce remains keen on James McCarthy, but the Magpies money men are not as enthusiastic, according to the Sun.



Bruce is keen to see Newcastle do further business to strengthen their squad before the transfer window for Premier League clubs slams shut next week.













The early closure of the window compared to the rest of the leagues across Europe means the pressure is on Newcastle to act quickly in the market.



Bruce is an admirer of Everton midfielder McCarthy and has been linked with preparing a £5m bid.



However, while Bruce is keen on the midfielder, Newcastle's money men are less enthusiastic about shelling out for a player who will turn 29 years old in November and played just 14 minutes of league football last term.







Whether Bruce can convince Newcastle to make a bid before the window shuts remains to be seen.



Everton signed the Republic of Ireland international in 2013 from Wigan Athletic and he has made 133 appearances in a blue shirt.



He suffered a broken leg at the start of 2018, being sidelined for a lengthy period and is now into the final year of his contract at Goodison Park.

