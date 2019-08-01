XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/08/2019 - 16:14 BST

Newcastle United Close In On 18-Year-Old Paris Saint-Germain Talent

 




Newcastle United are close to reaching an agreement for Paris Saint-Germain's Moussa Sissako, it has been claimed in France. 

The Magpies are set to do business in Ligue 1 by clinching the signing of winger Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice for a fee of around €22m, but they are continuing to look to strengthen their squad with further deals in the country.


 



PSG's Sissako is firmly on their radar, according to French radio station RMC, and the Magpies have been working on capturing the teenager for several weeks.

It is claimed that Steve Bruce's men are now close to reaching an agreement with both the player and with PSG.

 


Sissako, who operates as a centre-back, has a contract at the Parc des Princes which has a further two years left to run.


 


He has played for the French champions in the UEFA Youth League and has been regarded as a prospect coming through at the club.

Now Newcastle want him to continue his development in England and are looking to wrap up his signing.

 


The Magpies have also been linked with another young defender at PSG in the shape of Stanley Nsoki, as they focus heavily on the French market.
 