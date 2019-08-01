Newcastle United Close In On 18-Year-Old Paris Saint-Germain Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United are close to reaching an agreement for Paris Saint-Germain's Moussa Sissako, it has been claimed in France.



The Magpies are set to do business in Ligue 1 by clinching the signing of winger Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice for a fee of around €22m, but they are continuing to look to strengthen their squad with further deals in the country.













PSG's Sissako is firmly on their radar, according to French radio station RMC, and the Magpies have been working on capturing the teenager for several weeks.



It is claimed that Steve Bruce's men are now close to reaching an agreement with both the player and with PSG.



Sissako, who operates as a centre-back, has a contract at the Parc des Princes which has a further two years left to run.







He has played for the French champions in the UEFA Youth League and has been regarded as a prospect coming through at the club.



Now Newcastle want him to continue his development in England and are looking to wrap up his signing.



The Magpies have also been linked with another young defender at PSG in the shape of Stanley Nsoki, as they focus heavily on the French market.

